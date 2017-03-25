Stolen military Humvee found in Trumbull County

Humvee, like this one, stolen from Ohio National Guard Armory (Source: ONG)

A military Humvee stolen from the Stow National Guard Armory has been located at a vacant home in Trumbull County.

The Humvee was discovered missing Wednesday, March 22 from the motor pool.

The suspects had cut through a chain link fence at the National Guard Armory to enter the secure area where the Humvee was parked.

The suspects then managed to disable the locking mechanism and drive the vehicle off National Guard property.

On Friday, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers executed a search warrant at the Trumbull County home and found the military vehicle in the garage.

There are no arrests.

