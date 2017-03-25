Elderly man beaten to death in East Cleveland

Man beaten to death in E. Cleveland (Source: WOIO)

Police are investigating the brutal beating death of a 74-year-old man.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner says Melvin Rhodes was attacked with a blunt object.

It happened around 3 a.m. on March 20 at the intersection of Euclid and Burnette Avenues.

Police were called to the scene for a report of a man down.

When officers arrived, they found Rhodes and called for an ambulance.

Rhodes was taken to University Hospitals, where he died in the Emergency Room.

East Cleveland police say they are following up on several leads.

