Stark County woman accidentally shot and killed after target practice

Deputies say a 48-year-old woman has died, after being accidentally shot while putting away weapons.

Robin Lilly was putting the guns away after target practice when one of the weapons discharged.

Lilly was struck one time.

The shooting happened at 6550 Columbus Road NE in Nimishillen Township around 10 p.m. on March 24.

She was transported to Mercy Medical Center, where she died from her injuries at 12:48 a.m. on March 25.

Stark County Sheriff deputies say the shooting remains under investigation.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.