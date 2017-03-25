Photo of President Trump's letter sent to Officer Fahey's family

The mother of fallen Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey has shared President Donald Trump's condolence letter.

The letter begins with:

It is with a heavy heart that I learned of the loss of your son, Officer David Fahey.

READ IT: Mother of fallen Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey shares President Trump's condolence letter with @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/HnvdBuYGrP — Cassie Nist (@cassienist) March 25, 2017

The rest of the letter:

Our Nation owes a debt of gratitude to David for his honorable service in the United States Navy and on the Cleveland Police Force.

While no words can possibly console your family at this sorrowful time, I pray that you are strengthened by the memory of David's enduring spirit and steadfast courage. He will be forever remembered for his commitment to protecting and serving the American people.

Melania and I join your family, friends, loved ones and the Cleveland Community in honoring David for making the ultimate sacrifice while in the line of duty.



The letter was delivered directly to the family.

Officer Fahey, 39, was struck and killed along I-90 on January 24 while assisting another police agency with a traffic crash.

More:

Police, family thank community for support following death of Officer David Fahey

Israel Alvarez indicted in connection with the fatal hit-skip of Officer David Fahey

Officer David Fahey's handcuffs used in hit-skip arrest of Israel Alvarez

Gov. John Kasich and Mayor Frank Jackson extend condolences to family of Officer Fahey

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.