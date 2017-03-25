Akron cop pleads guilty in connection with a drunk driving accident that injured his wife

An Akron police officer has pleaded guilty in connection with a drunk driving accident that seriously injured his wife. Officer Vince Yurick was arrested last August after losing control of his car and hitting a tree on Canterbury Circle in Akron.

He will be sentenced on April 28.

The 19-year veteran lost control of his 2008 Ford Shelby GT500 and struck a tree near 2191 Canterbury Circle. He and his wife were both taken to Akron City Hospital.

Authorities say speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

