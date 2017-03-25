Man shot multiple times on E. 55th Street and Quincy Avenue in Cleveland

A man in Cleveland was shot multiple times in the area of East 55th Street and Quincy Avenue. The incident happened around 3 a.m. on March 25.

The victim's name is not being released at this time.

He was transported to a local hospital. No arrests have been made.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

