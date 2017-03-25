53-year-old Cleveland Heights man murdered - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

53-year-old Cleveland Heights man murdered

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
EUCLID, OH (WOIO) -

Police are investigating the murder of a 53-year-old man in Euclid. Demetrius Jones was shot in the chest on Friday.

The Cleveland Heights man was rushed to Hillcrest Hospital. No arrests have been made.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly