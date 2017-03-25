Cleveland police looking for man accused of stealing a credit card and a car

Cleveland police are asking help from the public to help them identify a suspect. On March 22 a suspect broke into a house on the 2700 block of Portman Avenue.

The suspect then came back and stole the burglary victim's 2015 Black Ford F150. Inside the vehicle was a credit card used at several locations.

The suspect in the photos used the credit card at Speedway and Walmart on Brookpark Road. If anyone recognizes the suspect, contact Detective Janet Murphy:

jmurphy3@city.cleveland.oh.us

216-623-5218

