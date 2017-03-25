Alliance Police Department won't respond to as many car accidents after budget cuts

The Alliance Police Department expects it will no longer respond to non-injury private property motor vehicle accidents.

According to a press release the move is being made because of the city's current financial crisis which has resulted in a reduction of police officers.

These types of accidents consist of crashes in parking lots basically. These accidents do not get reported to the State of Ohio and do not require a State of Ohio crash report.

No police presence is necessary. If you get into one of these accidents you are still required to exchange information with the other vehicle owner/driver before leaving the scene.

The insurance companies will handle the claims for you.

