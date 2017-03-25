Man killed in drive-by shooting on E. 89th Street in Cleveland

Police say a 62 year-old man was shot in the head and killed on the city's east side.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 25 in the area of East 89th and Woodland.

Officers believe people in two vehicles...a red Saturn Vue and a black Jeep...were shooting at each other while driving down Woodland.

One of the shots struck the man who was outside on the street. EMS took him to University Hospitals where he later died.

The Saturn was found several minutes later in the area of East 79th and Woodland.

It had at least six bullet holes in it. A juvenile victim that was inside the Saturn has been taken to Rainbow. No word on his condition.

A third shooting victim was also found in the area of East 89th and Woodland around 1:30 p.m. Cleveland Police aren't sure if that victim is related to the other two shootings.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

