Investigators say possible drunk driver hit a person in Geauga County

A person was seriously injured after being struck by a possible drunk driver in Auburn Township. The incident happened on March 24 on East Washington Road.

According to investigators 31-year-old Brian Sladek of Chagrin Falls was traveling eastbound, he struck a pedestrian walking in the road. The person was flown to a local hospital.

Slaked was not injured. The accident investigation is ongoing.

Investigators said alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.