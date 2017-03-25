Report: More than 100 GameStop locations will close

More than 100 game GameStop locations will close.

According to a report from CNN the stock has dropped more than 31 percent this past year. The report also says one of the main factors for GameStop's declining stock is because video game sales are down.

Cleveland 19 reached out to GameStop to see if any locations in Northeast Ohio will be closing down, they have not returned our emails.

According to the GameStop website the business is a global retailer of multichannel video game, collectibles, electronics and wireless services. They have more than 7,500 stores in 14 countries.

