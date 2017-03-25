VIDEO: Wild turkeys in Cleveland Heights

Wild turkeys are one of the great animal reintroduction success stories, according to the Audubon Society of Ohio. In the 1920’s, they were extinct in Ohio and 17 other Midwestern and Northeastern states.

Currently they’re thriving in all 50 states. A 2013 Ohio Department of Natural Resources (DNR) survey put the state population at about 180,000 turkeys.

You can find them in all 88 Ohio counties.

The video was shot in Cleveland Heights near Lower Shaker Lake and the Shaker Nature Center. The birds just walked on local lawns, pecking at acorns and other seeds. They were completely unafraid of humans.

The Ohio DNR says turkeys like forests, but can live in areas of forest cover as low as 15 percent. They eat seeds, grasses and insects.

Breeding peaks in April, and their eggs hatch mid-May through June. A breeding male, called a gobbler, can get up to four feet tall and weigh 24 pounds.

Turkey hunting season in Ohio starts April 24th for the South Zone (most of the state) and May 1st in the Northeast Zone (Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake and Trumbull counties).

