Avon Lake will toughen up laws to stop teen drinking parties

City officials in Avon Lake wants to crack down on teen drinking by holding parents more accountable. Avon Lake Councilman David Kos said the Safety Committee agreed to change its Social Hosting Ordinance to be tougher on parents that allow teens to drink.

Kos said this is an effort to stop drinking before graduation and prom season when teens are more likely to drink at house parties.

“We really want to take that opportunities when these parties are going to be in effect,” said Kos.

This effort will make Avon Lake the fourth community to work toward toughening laws to discourage teen drinking partied. Elyria was the first city in Lorain County to hold adults more accountable.

The previous law in Elyria used to be that adults couldn’t be charged with a violation unless they “knowingly” provided alcohol, but that can be difficult to prove.

In 2014, that language switched to “negligently” so that if an adult doesn’t take reasonable steps to prevent teens from drinking, they could be charged.

“A parent can’t say ‘oh, I didn’t know they were drinking in the basement,’ A parent or whoever owns that home needs to take reasonable measures to make sure their supervising what’s going on in their home,” said Williams.

Kos said that the Safety Committee has agreed to revise the ordinance in a similar way by June, but they haven’t voted on it yet.

