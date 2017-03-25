Francona says Jason Kipnis is feeling good

Jason Kipnis is slowly getting back into the swing of things. Literally.

"Some swings in the cage, even some mild throwing, just trying to work back into it," said Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona.

Kipnis has been battling a mild rotator cuff strain since the beginning of spring training.

"He is now starting a progression that the quickness of it will be determined by how he is feeling. You cannot really skip steps so but it's nice to see that he is starting that and he is feeling good," said Francona.

Kipnis will not be ready for Opening Day on April 3rd, but the team feels he could be back by mid-April.

