Fights, flash mob break out at I-X Center; several arrested (videos)

Three adults were arrested for weapons violations and two juveniles were arrested for rioting, according to the Cleveland Police Department. (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland police, surrounding departments and multiple EMS units were called to the I-X Center in Cleveland Saturday evening after receiving reports of several people fighting.

Three adults were arrested and charged with weapons violations and two juveniles were arrested and charged for rioting, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

The first call came in to police around 7:30 p.m.March 25, when the fights were first reported in the parking lot.

Cleveland police confirm multiple juveniles were involved in these fights and a flash mob also broke out.

The I-X Center is currently hosting the annual "I-X Indoor Amusement Park."

Check this story for updates.

This mother describes the flash mob scene inside the @ixcenter: teens, fighting, tears and chaos. @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/urK4gDCZWk — Sia Nyorkor (@TVNewsLady) March 26, 2017

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.