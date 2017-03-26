The Q Fun Run is one more reminder the Warriors blew a 3-1 lead

More than 2,000 runners participated in The Q Community Fun Run through Downtown Cleveland on Sunday.

During the event fans of the Cavs had the chance to take a picture with the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy. The run started and ended outside of Quicken Loans Arena.

There was a 5K run and a 1 mile run, the event was presented by Planet Fitness.

