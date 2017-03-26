The Cavs honor Rocky River student who scored a 35 on the ACT - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

The Cavs honor Rocky River student who scored a 35 on the ACT

During the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards game on Saturday the Cavs honored a Northeast Ohio student who scored a 35 on the ACT.

Rocky River High School Senior Jessica Zelinski was honored at center court and was given the Cavs/YMCA award. She has a 4.833 GPA, and scored a 35 out of 36 on the ACT.

Jessica is also a basketball player for RRHS and a All-State orchestra member. She also volunteers her time tutor and mentoring younger students.


 

