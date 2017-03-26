The Cavs honor Rocky River student who scored a 35 on the ACT

During the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards game on Saturday the Cavs honored a Northeast Ohio student who scored a 35 on the ACT.

Rocky River High School Senior Jessica Zelinski was honored at center court and was given the Cavs/YMCA award. She has a 4.833 GPA, and scored a 35 out of 36 on the ACT.

Jessica is also a basketball player for RRHS and a All-State orchestra member. She also volunteers her time tutor and mentoring younger students.

Congratulations to 2017 All-State Band member, Sophie Manoloff and All-State Orchestra member, Jessica Zelinski. pic.twitter.com/Qx1wE1qfFH — RRHS Band (@RRHSBand) February 4, 2017





Congrats to #rrhs Jessica Zelinski for being named YMCA/Cavs award winner for 2017. pic.twitter.com/x6VAvzi3zi — Rob Winton (@robertdwinton) February 9, 2017

