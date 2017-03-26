Witness says 2 girls were not allowed to board a flight because - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Witness says 2 girls were not allowed to board a flight because they were wearing leggings

A woman at the Denver airport said a United gate agent was not letting girls wearing leggings to get on board.

Shannon Watts posted on Twitter on Sunday morning the agent forced the girls to change or put dresses over the leggings. Three girls were inspected for wearing leggings, two of them were not allowed to board.

United posted on Twitter those passengers did not meet the rules for pass travel, casual attire for ticket passengers is allowed. 

