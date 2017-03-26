Witness says 2 girls were not allowed to board a flight because they were wearing leggings

A woman at the Denver airport said a United gate agent was not letting girls wearing leggings to get on board.

Shannon Watts posted on Twitter on Sunday morning the agent forced the girls to change or put dresses over the leggings. Three girls were inspected for wearing leggings, two of them were not allowed to board.

1) A @united gate agent isn't letting girls in leggings get on flight from Denver to Minneapolis because spandex is not allowed? — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 26, 2017

2) She's forcing them to change or put dresses on over leggings or they can't board. Since when does @united police women's clothing? — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 26, 2017

1) 3 girls inspected for wearing perfectly acceptable leggings. 2 not allowed to board. I don't care what kind of passengers they were. https://t.co/9VwGKgvWys — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 26, 2017

United posted on Twitter those passengers did not meet the rules for pass travel, casual attire for ticket passengers is allowed.

@PalavaWoman Casual attire for ticketed passengers is fine. The passenger today was a United pass traveler & follow different guidelines.^SV — United (@united) March 26, 2017

