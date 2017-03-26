The Medina community is working to save the Medina Birthing Center from closing. Last week Cleveland Clinic said it will close the Maternity ward at Medina Hospital by July 1.

Cleveland Clinic said that it’s closing the center to consolidate its labor and delivery services at Hillcrest, Akron General, and Fairview hospitals.

According to the Clinic, newborn delivery services will be transitioned to Fairview and Akron General specifically beginning on July 1.

Community works to save Medina Birthing Center. Cleveland Clinic says it will close it on July 1 @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/XakTbEAWpj — Shanice (@ShaniceDunning) March 26, 2017

Both hospitals are about a 30 minute drive from Medina.

Dolly Yowler was born at the Medina Birthing Center and said she worries about expecting mothers making the commute.

“If you've got an icy day, it’s hard to even walk on the ice or drive just a short distance in town. For people to get on the highway they could be spinning out,” Yowler.

Yowler started a Facebook page to band together with others in the community to try and save it. Within days she got hundreds of followers.

Community members plan to wear pink & blue to Medina City Council Meeting Monday night where they will discuss the center @cleveland19news — Shanice (@ShaniceDunning) March 26, 2017

“I’m constantly getting people making comments,” said Yowler.

Yoweler and others plan to wear pink and blue to a Medina City Council meeting on Monday night where they will discuss the center.

