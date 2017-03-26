Cleveland Indians say Austin Jackson will make the team

Photo of Austin Jackson when he was on the Tigers (Source: AP Images)

The Cleveland Indians announced on Twitter on Sunday that Austin Jackson will make the team.

The outfielder has a career batting average of .272. In 2010 Jackson came in 2nd place in AL Rookie of the Year voting.

Austin Jackson has been informed he's made our club.



More roster moves/decisions this morning at #TribeSpring: pic.twitter.com/KCjBiHP6BW — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) March 26, 2017

Opening day is on April 3.

