Cleveland Indians say Austin Jackson will make the team - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Indians say Austin Jackson will make the team

Photo of Austin Jackson when he was on the Tigers (Source: AP Images) Photo of Austin Jackson when he was on the Tigers (Source: AP Images)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cleveland Indians announced on Twitter on Sunday that Austin Jackson will make the team. 

The outfielder has a career batting average of .272. In 2010 Jackson came in 2nd place in AL Rookie of the Year voting.

Opening day is on April 3.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly