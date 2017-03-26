2 teens dead, 2 others shot in the Garden Valley Neighborhood in Cleveland

Cleveland police say four people were shot in a couple close locations on Cleveland's East Side. A 19-year-old male and a 17-year-old male died after a shooting on the 3000 block of Charles Carr.

Multiple evidence markers are on the ground at 75th Street and Kinsman Road.

A woman crying at the scene said her 17-year-old nephew is one of the victims. The woman is on her way to the hospital.

Another woman at the scene said her husband was shot. No word from police on the conditions of the four victims.

A neighbor who lives on the street says this has turned into a 'killing field'. There was a triple shooting at 89th and Woodland on Saturday, not far from Sunday's shootings.

Next block over is another scene @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/qVS9TuVll8 — Lacey Crisp (@LaceyCrisp) March 26, 2017

2nd shooting scene at Rouse and Carr Place pic.twitter.com/VPQiAFiunH — Lacey Crisp (@LaceyCrisp) March 26, 2017

Per CPD: 4 people shot off Kinsman near 72nd and Bell. No word on conditions @cleveland19news — Lacey Crisp (@LaceyCrisp) March 26, 2017

Cleveland police tell us 4 victims: https://t.co/2edbCPBncA — Lacey Crisp (@LaceyCrisp) March 26, 2017

