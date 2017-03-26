Cleveland Indians best prospect will start the season in Columbus

Bradley Zimmer went to Goodyear to win a Major League job. He nearly did.

The only thing keeping him from breaking camp with the Indians is simple roster real estate, they do not have the room for him.

The 24-year old outfielder hit .358 with three home runs and drove in 14. He played great in the field and carried himself well with the big leaguers.

"We told him, 'Knock the door down. Make us call you up," said Indians Manager Terry Francona.

As one of the top prospects in the Tribe's farm system, Zimmer did nothing but impress since camp started.

"We tell the young guys in our first meeting of spring training that the best thing you can do is make a good impression," said Francona. "Zimmer flew past that about a month ago. He did everything in camp -- he ran the bases, he improved in the outfield, he swung the bat, he made adjustments at the plate. It was a very exciting camp for him."

Zimmer will head to Columbus and should be in Cleveland sometime this season.

