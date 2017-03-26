Grandmother describes being at I-X Center Saturday as 'a war zone'

Photo from outside the scene (Source WOIO)

A grandmother of four said being at the I-X Center on Saturday "was like being in a war zone."

Cleveland police, surrounding departments and multiple EMS units were called to the I-X Center in Cleveland Saturday evening after receiving reports of several people fighting.

"I was terrified, actually my 12-year-old grandson, he was knocked down and trampled on," Kim Brown said.

Brown said her grandson is okay, but his left arm was hurt.

"I was really terrified we weren't going to get out of there alive," Brown said.

Three adults were arrested and charged with weapons violations and two juveniles were arrested and charged for rioting, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

The grandmother said she saw some kids on stretchers.

"It was like being in a war zone," Brown said.

Cleveland police confirm multiple juveniles were involved in these fights and a flash mob also broke out.

