Colin Kaepernick should have a job in the NFL, like now

Over the last few weeks 'NFL Greats' like Josh McCown and Geno Smith have found employment as backup quarterbacks. Ok, I'm joking, neither has ever been great or even very good for that matter.

However a 29-year-old former Super Bowl QB is sitting in the free agent market seemingly receiving no interest.

Ok, I get it, Colin Kaepernick hasn't exactly set any records the last few seasons as a passer (Actually he did, he set the record for the amount of times he was sacked (5) being greater than the amount of passing yards he had in a game (4), but he has accomplished way more in his career than several NFL backups have.

If you want to tell me his ability at this point isn't good enough to deal with the other distractions, fine. To that I would kind of agree.

From a pure football standpoint though, no question he should have a backup QB job in the league without question. At age 29 he has plenty of time to get it back on track, way more time than the soon to be 38-year-old Josh McCown who really has never played well anywhere ever.

Hopefully some team signs him, if not it will be quite obvious why he's unemployed, and that has nothing to do with football.

