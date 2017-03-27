Emotional memorial held for Mantua K-9 that died of cancer

Beloved K-9 Diablo, who died on March 20, was remembered during a touching tribute on Sunday afternoon.

Diablo's handler, Sergeant Joe Erso, along with Mantua police officers and students from Crestwood High School gathered for a memorial to honor the K-9 that was diagnosed with a rare, inoperable cancerous tumor near his spine. A full police procession was held for Diablo.

K-9 Diablo was a narcotics dog that worked in the community for five years. Sergeant Urso and Diablo were the only K-9 school resource officer team in Ohio. The duo was loved and cherished by students and faculty at Crestwood High School, where the officers served.

According to a tribute video, the K-9 was named Diablo, which means "devil" in Spanish, after Crestwood High Schools mascot. The high school's teams are named the Crestwood Red Devils.

Diablo died at the age of 9 years old. Several social media posts were made to honor the fallen K-9.

