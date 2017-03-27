Monsters shutout Wild

The Monsters defeated the Iowa Wild on Sunday in front of 11,395 fans by a final score of 4-0 for their fifth straight victory. Cleveland improved to 32-27-3-4 overall this season and are currently tied with the Charlotte Checkers for fourth place in the AHL’s Central Division standings.

After a scoreless opening period, Cleveland’s Sonny Milano posted his team-leading 16th goal of the season. Markus Hannikainen and Ryan Stanton assisted on the goal at 7:20 of the second period. Then, at 4:28 of the third, a miscue by Iowa net-minder Alex Stalock led to goal by T.J. Tynan.

Later in the final period, Cleveland scored a pair of empty-net goals, from Justin Scott and Hannikainen to claim a 4-0 victory. Cleveland goalie Anton Forsberg stopped all 37 shots he faced to improve to 22-15-3.

Next up for the Monsters, it’s the Charlotte Checkers at 7:00 p.m. at the Q.

