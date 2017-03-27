Identities of two shot in Cleveland's fatal drive-by shooting released

The identities of two victims in Saturday's fatal drive-by shooting have been released.

Police say 61-year-old David Wilder and 15-year-old Tywan Cortez Johnson both died in the shooting that occurred on Saturday afternoon near East 89th Street and Woodland Avenue.

According to police, David Wilder was caught in the crossfire after people in two vehicles started shooting each other while driving down Woodland Avenue. Wilder was standing outside when he suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head. He was an art and history professor who taught at various local colleges, including Cleveland State University and John Carroll University. He was also the co-chairman of the Ohio Part-Time Faculty Association. The organization paid their respects over the weekend.

A gofundme has been set up for the family of David Wilder.

The second victim, Tywan Cortez Johnson, was in the red Saturn Vue that was involved in the shooting. The vehicle was found with at least six bullet holes in it near East 79th Street and Woodland Avenue. Cortez Johnson was taken to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Police are looking for a black Jeep that they believe was also involved in the shooting. No arrests have been made.

