Sneezing? Scratchy throat? Itchy eyes? Here are some tips for spring allergy sufferers

The spring season often means allergies for some people. Whether the symptoms are sneezing, a scratchy throat, or itchy eyes, allergies can often times be avoided.

As tempted as you may be to open the windows and enjoy some fresh spring air and refreshing temperatures, you should consider avoiding anything that may lead to allergies. Keeping your home of car windows open may lead to pollen drifting in. According to Lily Pien, M.D. with Cleveland Clinic, "As much as it sounds cruel, we shouldn't be opening our windows if we are allergic to the tree pollen or the grass pollen because you do what you want to have one safe haven where you don't have exposure to the pollens."

The springtime allergies typically involve tree pollen, which can start as early as February depending on the climate. Dr. Pien also added that allergy sufferers should keep an eye on the forecast. If there is a potential for warmer days ahead, those prone to allergies should have medications handy.

A study from Yale Health suggests several other tips, including:

Enjoy the outdoors a few hours after sunrise or during sunset, away from peak pollination times. Also, pollen is minimized when rainy or overcast days exist.

Avoid touching your face when gardening.

Wash your hands or shower after spending time outdoors.

Use air condition in your home to filter pollen from the outside.

Begin a regular allergy medication in early March. Symptoms can be controlled before allergy season begins.

Dozens of allergy sufferers in Cleveland responded to a Reddit forum to comment on their symptoms that kicked in this weekend.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.