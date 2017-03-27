Humdrum workouts, no more. Change your fitness routine (Source: WOIO)

Deadlifts, rowing, even rope climbing; I’m dead serious when I say that CrossFit Mentality in Mentor is a competitor’s dream.

It’s the brainchild of Pittsburgh native and 4-time Reebok CrossFit athlete Scott Panchik, along with his father Dave Panchik and brothers Saxon and Spencer Panchik.

The CrossFit training ground in Mentor has over 6,000 square feet of space to workout in.

I showed up, along with my coworker Brittney Walden, for an intense early morning Tuesday workout.

After lagging behind on my fitness goals, I needed something out of the ordinary to kick me back in to high gear for 2017.

I wasn't prepared. I should’ve worn my best sports bra. Oh yeah, and by the way, I could feel the burn the next day.

From crawling on the floor, to calling on the man upstairs, I worked out for an hour with Scott's wife, Christin Panchik, pushing me all the way.

Christin reminded me that CrossFit Mentality, literally, changes your mentality on the way you work out. It’s so much fun and camaraderie, you don’t realize how intense the workout is.

While at the gym, I met Deborah Mullet, a 57-year-old CrossFit competitor. Deborah told me she came to the fitness location to just workout, but quickly turned into a serious athlete.

"I typically don't workout with people my own age. My age group is 55 to 59,” said Mullet.

Mullet took 63rd in the world last year at the CrossFit Games Regional competition.

