Listen to 911 calls from I-X Center incident

Calls into dispatch from the Saturday's I-X Center incident have been released. One of the callers said he was in the building when the night turned violent.

"They need some cops there, cause these guys are getting out of hand," the caller said.

He also told a dispatcher he saw kids running all over the place.

"There's nothing but fights, nothing but crowds," the caller said.

Cleveland police, surrounding departments and multiple EMS units were called to the I-X Center in Cleveland Saturday evening after receiving reports of several people fighting.

Three adults were arrested and charged with weapons violations and two juveniles were arrested and charged for rioting, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

The first call came in to police around 7:30 p.m. March 25, when the fights were first reported in the parking lot.

Cleveland police confirm multiple juveniles were involved in these fights and a flash mob also broke out.

