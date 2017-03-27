Video shows construction at a two-story beach house at Edgewater Park

Construction continues on the 12,000-square-foot, two story beach house at Edgewater Park.

The structure will contain a restaurant and will have access from West 76th Street to Edgewater. It is set to open in the next few months.

"We're going to connect directly with the West 76th Street pedestrian tunnel with a bridge so you can leave the tunnel and then enter the second deck of the beach house," Chief Planning and Design Officer for Metroparks Sean McDermott said.

