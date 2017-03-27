North Ridgeville man in court for charges after daughter overdoses on drug-laced candy

Nicolas Hall appeared for arraignment on charges connected to his daughter overdosing on a drug-laced gummy bear.

Hall, 34, showed up to Elyria Municipal Court Monday morning to face charges of endangering children, possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

According to police, Hall's 5-year-old daughter was taken to a hospital after overdosing on a THC gummy bear. Police say paramedics arrived to a home in the 6500 block of Rosebelle Avenue on March 7 and found the young girl unresponsive. She was transported to St. John Medical Center. A test on the girl turned up positive for THC, which is the common compound in marijuana. Police say the child ate the THC-laced gummy bear, which she found in a dresser drawer.

Hall entered a not guilty plea. He remains free on bond.

