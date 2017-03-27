Man pleads not guilty for weapons charge during I-X Center incident

One of the three adults arrested in connection to Saturday's I-X Center incident appeared in court on Monday morning for an arraignment.

Otto Smith is charged with a weapons violation. He pleaded not guilty and is being held on a $25,000 bond.

Cleveland police, with assistance from multiple surrounding police departments, responded to the I-X Center on Saturday night after receiving multiple reports of a shooting, fighting, and flash mobs.

an arraignment for two additional adult suspects is expected to be scheduled on a later date. Two youths were also arrested during the incident and charged with rioting.

Related content:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.