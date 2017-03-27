3 held without bond after weekend drive-by shooting leaves 2 dead

Three suspects arrested in connection to drive-by that killed man in crossfire and teen (Source: WOIO

Three suspects arrested in connection to drive-by that killed man in crossfire and teen (Source: WOIO)

Three people have been arrested and charged in connection to Saturday's drive-by shooting that left two dead in Cleveland.

Charles Walker, 27, Cassius Williams, 29, and Terrell Gray all pleaded not guilty in court Monday. All are being held without bond.

The shooting took place Saturday afternoon near East 89th Street and Woodland Avenue. David Wilder, 61, and Tywan Cortez Johnson, 15, have been identified as victims.

Police say Wilder was caught in the crossfire as two people in two separate vehicles began shooting at each other while driving down Woodland.

Wilder, an art and history professor at various local colleges such as Cleveland State and John Carroll, suffered a gunshot wound to the head while standing outside. Wilder was also the co-chairman of the Ohio Part-Time Faculty Association. A GoFundMe account has been set up for Wilder's family.

Police say the second victim, Cortez Johnson, was in one of the vehicles. He was taken to Rainbow Babies and Childcare's Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The vehicle was eventually found with at least six bullet holes in it, officials said.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.