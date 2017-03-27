Hector the dog overcomes starvation and is ready for adoption

Picture of Hector when he was taken to the SPCA (Source Medina County SPCA Facebook Page)

Hector, also known as Buddy, is now available for adoption after he was found running down Route 42 near a Medina County Walmart in February.

When Hector was taken to the Medina County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, he was severely emaciated and dehydrated. Officials at the SPCA were unsure if Hector would even be able to survive his condition. He was too weak to eat and was only able to get nutrients through IV.

After donations to assist with Hector's veterinarian bills and constant attention from the SPCA, Hector has been able able to regain weight and recover health.

The Medina County SPCA is now making Hector ready for adoption. He has been described as a well-trained, healthy dog that likes to please people. If anybody is interested in adopting Hector, please contact the Medina County SPCA.

