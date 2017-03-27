Wayne County man arrested for 6th drunk driving offense

A man in Wayne County has been arrested for his 6th drunk driving offense.

Robert Hooser was arrested around 1:30 a.m. on County Road 48 just east of State Route 3. Troopers said he was arrested after a traffic crash.

He will appear in Wayne County Municipal Court on March 28.

Robert Hooser arrested for 6th #drunkdriving offense. Latest happened in Wayne Co this am. @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/XaJj7Nwkzf — Julia Tullos (@JTullosCBS19) March 27, 2017

