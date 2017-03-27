Wayne County man arrested for 6th drunk driving offense - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Wayne County man arrested for 6th drunk driving offense

Robert Hooser (Wayne County Jail) Robert Hooser (Wayne County Jail)
WAYNE COUNTY, OH (WOIO) -

A man in Wayne County has been arrested for his 6th drunk driving offense.

Robert Hooser was arrested around 1:30 a.m. on County Road 48 just east of State Route 3. Troopers said he was arrested after a traffic crash.

He will appear in Wayne County Municipal Court on March 28.

