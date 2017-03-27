Alliance man accused of robbing an Acme leaves his cell phone at the scene

A 31-year-old Alliance man arrested for robbery at an Acme left his cell phone at the scene. The Summit County Sheriff said the incident happened at the Acme on the 3000 block of Manchester Road in Coventry Township.

Reports show around 7 p.m. Jeffrey Scott Higgins attempted to exit the store with a grocery cart full of food items. Higgins was confronted by the store's security personnel and he became engaged in a physical altercation with two of the employees.

The Summit County Sheriff adds Higgins dropped his hat, cell phone and watch during the altercation. All of the items were recovered by investigators.

The car containing the food items was recovered in the parking lot. Higgins got into a vehicle driven by 27-year-old Brittany J. Varnes, they fled the scene.

Later the suspects were located in Akron. Higgins was charged with robbery and Varnes was arrested and charged with complicity.

They were both booked into Summit County Jail.

