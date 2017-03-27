Cleveland mayor says availability of guns leads to violence on the streets

Three suspects arrested in connection to drive-by that killed man in crossfire and teen (Source: WOIO

Mayor Frank Jackson said the availability of guns leads to violence on the streets.

Five people are dead after three incidents this past weekend, ten people total were injured. Police Chief Calvin Williams said that anyone with info on the weekend homicides should contact detectives.

Williams wants people close to the suspects and the victims to let investigators know what is going on in the area. More than 200 guns have been taken off the streets in Cleveland this year, 51 one of those were taken by the Gang Impact Unit.

Last week 11 guns were confiscated. Mayor Jackson adds the availability of assault weapons is a problem in Cleveland.

Police arrested three suspects and charged them in connection to Saturday's fatal drive-by shooting. The three suspects appeared in court Monday morning. One suspect has been identified as Charles Walker.

Police identified the victims as 61-year-old David Wilder and 15-year-old Tywan Cortez Johnson.

The shooting occurred on Saturday afternoon near East 89th Street and Woodland Avenue. Police say Wilder was caught in the crossfire after people in two vehicles started shooting each other while driving down Woodland Avenue. Wilder was standing outside when he suffered a gunshot wound to the head. Police say the second victim, Cortez Johnson, was in a vehicle that was involved in the shooting. Cortez Johnson was taken to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

All three suspects entered a not guilty plea to aggravated murder charges. They are being held without bond.

