Local arts program to hold poetic 'Haiku Death Match'

Whether you're a professional poet or an aspiring writer, you can participate and become a haiku master in the Heights Arts 2017 Haiku Death Match.

The Heights Arts Collaborative Inc. is holding a poetry battle fundraiser to help raise money for the program's Poet Laureate program.

A haiku is a specific 17-syllable poem divided into three lines. The first and third lines contain five syllables. The second line contains seven syllables.

The competition is defined as a poetry, theatre, and talent show. This year's theme for the show is classical, nature-orientated and subjects on contemporary subjects, such as politics, pets, and all things Cleveland. The show will be held on April 8 at Dobama Theater in Cleveland Heights.

