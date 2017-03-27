Five teenagers in custody after Cleveland police chase

No charges filed yet against five juveniles arrested Monday after a chase from Cleveland into Strongsville.

Officers said the chase began on West 130th and went down Interstate 71 south, concluding around noon Monday near SouthPark Mall.

And, according to police, the vehicle involved in the chase was stolen from Twinsburg.

Officers added the five teenaged suspects are under investigation for multiple home burglaries in Cleveland's First and Second neighborhood districts.

