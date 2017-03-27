Akron firefighter accused of stealing money from union

Police say the treasurer of the Akron fire union stole money from the account.

Joseph Ruhlin, 40 is charged with felony theft.

Akron police say he stole an undetermined amount of money from the Akron Fire Local #330, located at 161 Massillon Road. These are not public funds.

The money appears to have been taken from January 1, 2011 to late March of this year.

Ruhlin was arrested Friday morning in Charlotte, North Carolina. He is in police custody and waiting to be extradited back to Akron.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.