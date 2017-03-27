Cavs forward Kyle Korver out again with foot injury

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Cavaliers forward Kyle Korver will not play Monday night against the San Antonio Spurs because of a left foot injury that sidelined him seven games this month.

Korver only recently returned to the lineup, but says his foot has "never really got all the way right." The shooting specialist has had MRIs, which have not revealed structural damage.

The team says Korver has an inflamed tendon, a problem he has had in years past. He usually treats the injury with rest.

This is the latest medical issue to hit the struggling NBA champions this season. Guard Iman Shumpert is questionable with a sore right knee. He sat out Saturday's loss to Washington.

The Cavs enter the week in a virtual tie with Boston for first place in the Eastern Conference.

