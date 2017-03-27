Police: Men break into Akron church, take TV, Blu-ray player

A white man and a black man broke into an Akron church this past weekend and took a television and Blue-ray player, according to police.

The incident occurred between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Police said the men melted a plastic window of the Church of the Nazarene, at 1057 Triplett Boulevard, unlocked the window, entered, and took the items.

There is no further description of the men at this time. Stay with Cleveland 19 for updates.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.