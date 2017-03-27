Police: Motive unclear in fatal shooting 28-year-old Akron man

A 28-year-old man was found dead in his Akron home this past weekend, according to police.

A relative found the man, Vance Davis, Jr., with a gunshot wound to the chest around 7 a.m. Saturday.

The home is located on Richmond Street.

Authorities awaiting on the results of an autopsy. Detectives do not have a motive for the shooting at this time.

Those with information on the case are asked to contact Akron police.

