Guns robbed from an Avon Lake home

A thief of thieves stole guns out of an Avon Lake Home. Police went to Wildberry Circle to investigate a burglary.

The homeowner returned home from out of town and found the home ransacked. Someone damaged a side door.

Three hand guns, cash, jewelry, and prescription drugs are missing. No arrests have been made.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

