Weekend incident spurs security adjustment at I-X Center

The I-X Center is announcing additional security measures at its indoor amusement park.

The addition comes after a March 25 incident involving park attendees. Additional security from the Cleveland police and surrounding departments, Cuyahoga Sheriff’s Department, State Highway Patrol, and Tenable Protective Services was called in to provide reinforcement for the security team already on site.

Listen to 911 calls from I-X Center incident

The center has increased the number of police officers during show hours, and placed security guards and gang unit personnel in the parking lot, near the entrance and in event areas.

The park, which is in Cleveland until April 17, features 20 acres of rides, games, and food.

Center officials also plan to strictly enforce the dress code and code of conduct, requiring guests to wear appropriate clothing such as shirts, skirts, pants, jeans, or shorts, and shoes to be worn at all times.

No weapons of any kind are allowed in the park.

The I-X Center Corporation says it reserves the right to exclude visitors to the park who wear clothing that could create a distraction, and provided the following examples:

All gang related items on clothing or person, or costumes and disguises that conceal identity are prohibited.

Baseball caps are to be worn bill forward. No skull caps, do rags, hoods or improperly worn clothing are permitted.

No profanity, obscene gestures, obscene statements or pictures, offensive statements or pictures, or illegal substances.

Center officials also say they reserve the right to exclude visitors to the park who engage in unacceptable conduct or who are in possession of unacceptable items, such as:

No backpacks are permitted in the Park and we reserve the right to check all carry in bags, purses, etc.

No menacing or any other inappropriate behavior will be tolerated in the Park.

No food or beverages purchased elsewhere are permitted in the Park.

For further information about the I-X Indoor Amusement Park, visit IXAmusementPark.com.

