New film starring Bruce Willis, Sophia Bush casting teen actors - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

New film starring Bruce Willis, Sophia Bush casting teen actors in Cleveland

File photo (Source: George Weinstein, Wikipedia Commons) File photo (Source: George Weinstein, Wikipedia Commons)
DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A new movie starring Bruce Willis and Sophia Bush is casting teen actors in Cleveland.

Angela Boehm Casting is looking for teen girls to play victims in a sex trafficking scene.

The movie is called "Acts of Violence." Filming will take place March 27 through March 30.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly