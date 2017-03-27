Hiker finds human bones in Cuyahoga Valley National Park, officials await ID

A hiker found human bones in Cuyahoga Valley National Park earlier this month.

The bones were found March 23, in a heavily-wood, deep-brush area.

They were found south of Hillside Road, a mile west of the railroad tracks for the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad.

The area is considered part Independence/part Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

Police say the bones appeared to have been there for awhile, and that there are no signs of foul play.

Officials are waiting on an identification from the Medical Examiner.

