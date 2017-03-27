City spending plan includes $5 million for condemned house demolitions

Cleveland city councilors have approved a spending plan of more than $607 million for the city's 2017 operating budget.

The general fund budget includes about $83 million generated by a voter-approved tax increase this year, enabling the city to enhance services, including safety, health, and public works.

Councilors added nearly $8 million to Mayor Frank Jackson's original proposal after two weeks of February budget hearings. This includes $5 million for condemned house demolitions, $1 million for housing rehabs, $75,000 for each council member to be used for any city project in their ward, and $500,000 for a new youth summer program.

Cleveland's budget must be certified to the Cuyahoga County auditor by April 1.

